Alabama women’s basketball faces tough road ahead in 2024-25

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama guard Loyal McQueen (#0) jumps for the goal against Tennessee.

The NCAA officially announced conference games for the 2024-25 season, leaving Alabama women’s basketball with a full schedule and four teams in particular that could prove challenging when looking for a tournament berth.

Tennessee Lady Vols

After getting a double bye in the SEC tournament following a win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide lost 83-61 to the Lady Vols on March 8.

This loss came after a 72-56 win over Tennessee just one month earlier.

Tennessee and Alabama made it to the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Tennessee lost 79-72 to NC State, and Alabama lost to Texas.

Alabama will play Tennessee Feb. 20 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Texas Longhorns

Despite Alabama’s win in the first round over Florida State, which put the Crimson Tide in the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, the berth was short-lived. In the second round, the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns defeated the Crimson Tide in a foul-heavy 65-54 game.

Alabama committed 17 personal fouls, resulting in 16 made free throws by the Longhorns.

In ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” ranking in May, Texas was No. 6, behind another SEC powerhouse — the South Carolina Gamecocks, defending national champions.

Alabama will play the Longhorns Jan. 9 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

South Carolina Gamecocks

To get to the national championship, Alabama will have to go through the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks were the first team to go undefeated in a season since the University of Connecticut in 2016.

Last season, Alabama couldn’t break what is currently a 38-game win streak for South Carolina. The Crimson Tide seemed to be keeping up in the first quarter but quickly fell behind in the second as South Carolina racked up a 22 point lead.

The deficit got as high as 32 points in the third quarter before settling at 28 for a final score of 72-44.

Returning guard Jessica Timmons shined in this game, scoring a game-high 20 points, but Alabama’s numerous personal fouls allowed for 17 made free throws.

“She was fearless,” head coach Kristy Curry said of Timmons. “I appreciated her response and I just thought she made some big plays for us.”

Alabama will play South Carolina Jan. 16 at Coleman Coliseum.

LSU Tigers

Without star player Angel Reese, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA draft, the 2023 national champions will be less formidable. However, their roster still stays power-packed.

Guards Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams will return. They put up a combined 24 points in their first meeting against the Crimson Tide and 30 points in their second meeting of the season.

In the first game, Aaliyah Nye led the Crimson Tide, working 18 points out of LSU’s defense in the first half. It was unfortunately short-lived, as Johnson held Nye to a 0-point second half.

“She was on fire. I mean, I’ve got to give her credit. She’s an amazing shooter,” Johnson said of Nye’s first-half performance.

In the teams’ second meeting, LSU made two 3-pointers compared to Alabama’s 14. Nye led the charge again, making 5 of her 8 attempts from behind the arc and scoring 19 points. Guard Loyal McQueen followed, making 4 of her 9 field goal attempts and scoring 14 points.

Alabama will play the Tigers Feb. 27 at Coleman Coliseum.