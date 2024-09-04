SGA to organize special election for graduate senator

The SGA will hold a special election Sept. 19 for an open Senate seat in the graduate school. Eligible students can vote on myBama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the scheduled election.
The candidate filing period for the position has passed, and the last mandatory orientation meeting for candidates will be held Thursday at 6:15 p.m. on Zoom.
On Sept. 10, the SGA will post the sample candidates list, and posted candidates can start campaigning the same day. The deadline to correct a candidacy listing is at 5 p.m. the same day, and the deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 11.
The SGA will post the final candidates list on Sept. 13.
An SGA-sponsored event will take place a day before elections from 10 a.m.
to 2 p.m., wherein SGA members will remind students about the election and encourage them to vote if they are eligible. The campaign period ends the same day at 11:59 p.m.
If no runoff election is required and if no appeals are received, the SGA will release the results the night of the election.
Sept. 24 is the final date by which any contests, appeals and complaints are to be sent in. If none are received, the final results will be announced the same night.
If necessary, the SGA will conduct a runoff election on Sept. 25 and publish the unofficial results the same night. Sept. 30 is the deadline to contest the special runoff election, and if none are received, the official results for the runoff special election will be announced the same night.