Alabama men’s basketball conference schedule preview

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (#3) goes for a layup during Final Four practice.

The SEC officially released its men’s basketball conference schedules last week, meaning that the Crimson Tide now has its full 2024-2025 slate of games filled out. The team will face off against familiar rivals and meet with new conference members.

Jan. 4 vs Oklahoma

The Crimson Tide opens SEC play against Oklahoma as the Sooners begin their first season as a member of the SEC.

Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 at South Carolina

Alabama’s first away contest will be in Columbia, South Carolina, where the team will take on the Gamecocks. Last year, the Crimson Tide dominated this matchup in a 74-47 win in Tuscaloosa.

Jan. 11 at Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 25-point loss in Coleman Coliseum last season will likely motivate the Aggies this time around, as they look to defeat the Crimson Tide in 2025.

Jan. 14 or Jan. 15 vs Ole Miss

Last season, guard Mark Sears took over the game versus the Rebels, scoring 26 points in a 15-point road victory. This season, Sears and the team will look to do more of the same with support from home fans in Tuscaloosa.

Jan. 18 at Kentucky

Alabama’s first of two meetings with the Wildcats will take place in Lexington, where the Crimson Tide lost by 22 points last season.

Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 vs Vanderbilt

Alabama opened SEC play last season on the road against the Commodores and narrowly won by 3 points.

Jan. 25 vs LSU

After sweeping the Tigers in their two contests, Alabama will hope to once again encounter a questionable LSU defense. Last season, the Crimson Tide put up 109 points in both games against the Tigers.

Jan. 28 or Jan. 29 at Mississippi State

The first of two matchups with the Bulldogs will be on the road. Last season, the Crimson Tide swept MSU, with an average margin of victory of 20 points.

Feb. 1 vs Georgia

The Crimson Tide opens up February with a tough matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama’s game against Georgia last season featured a halftime deficit of 41-27 for the Crimson Tide, which eventually rallied to beat the Bulldogs by 9.

Feb. 8 at Arkansas

Last year’s matchup versus the Razorbacks was a thrilling 4-point overtime victory for the Crimson Tide. This season, the Razorbacks will roll out a completely new roster in Year 1 under former Kentucky head coach John Calipari, making this meeting a compelling showdown.

Feb. 11 or Feb. 12 at Texas

Alabama’s first ever in-conference contest versus the Texas Longhorns should be a good one, as the Longhorns are expected to compete right away in the SEC. The Crimson Tide is seeking its first win versus the Longhorns since Dec. 5, 1970 and ending its three game losing streak.

Feb. 15 vs Auburn

The first of two “Iron Bowl of Basketball” meetings takes place inside Coleman Coliseum. Last season, the fierce rivals split their two games, with the home team coming out on top in each.

Feb. 18 or Feb. 19 at Missouri

The Tigers are coming off of an 0-18 record in conference play last season and will begin rebuilding this season. They will welcome to town the Crimson Tide, which defeated them by 18 last January.

Feb. 22 vs Kentucky

The second of two meetings between these teams is sure to have big postseason implications late in conference play. This will be new Kentucky head coach Mark Pope’s first visit to Tuscaloosa with the Wildcats.

Feb. 25 or Feb. 26 vs Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide looks to extend its win streak against the Bulldogs, who have not defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa since 2016, in the season’s second showdown between the two teams.

March 1 at Tennessee

This trip to Knoxville kicks off a tough three-game stretch to end the regular season for Alabama. The stretch will include contests against three opponents that will likely compete at the top of the SEC. Alabama struggled against the Volunteers last season, losing in both meetings, including a 20-point loss in Knoxville.

March 4 or March 5 vs Florida

Alabama’s final home game of the season will be against a Florida Gators team with which the Crimson Tide became all-too-familiar last year. In three games against the Gators last season, Alabama went 1-2, including a 5-point overtime victory in Tuscaloosa and blowout losses in a final-week regular season matchup as well as the SEC tournament. This last home game of SEC play will very likely have major seeding implications for the conference tournament.

March 8 at Auburn

The second regular season edition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball could be very high-stakes, as both teams are expected to compete at the highest level of the SEC this season. This matchup could ultimately determine the SEC regular season championship.