Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart secures 100th win against Chattanooga

CW / Clara Kee Forward Gianna Paul dribbles the ball in game against North Alabama on Aug. 22

The Crimson Tide triumphed in a 4-0 shutout over Chattanooga on the road Sunday, giving head coach Wes Hart his 100th career win at Alabama.

“I’ve been really happy with how we’ve started games this year. All four games, we’ve come out as the aggressor,” Hart said. “We’ve been trying to just get a little better each game, knowing that we want to be playing our best soccer later in the season. We have a lot of new players. We know it’s gonna take some time to get the team to gel, and we have to be patient.”

Going on the road is notably difficult. At the beginning of the season the team struggled, losing 3-0 against TCU in the sweltering heat. According to Hart, the heat plays an important factor. With new players joining the squad, the adjustment is something Hart takes very seriously.

“I know it’s nice to play at home, but we want our players to be put in uncomfortable situations so they are better prepared for SEC or postseason play,” Hart said of playing in the heat.

In the first half, the Crimson Tide came out strong, with forward Gianna Paul scoring a goal in the first 25 seconds.

The team had another nine shots before Alabama midfielder Kate Henderson put in her first goal of the season in the 41st minute.

The Crimson Tide forced the Mocs to play very compact in the box by applying high pressure. It forced them to make mistakes as well as allow more space on the outside to play off the wing and work on crosses and finishing.

In the second half, Paul continued to make an impact, putting another one in the back of the net in the 49th minute.

The Crimson Tide played possession soccer, keeping the ball in Chattanooga’s half to maintain the lead and seal the win. Within the last two minutes freshman forward Kiley Kukan scored the fourth and final goal of the match. It was Kukan’s second goal of the season.

“[I] just kept encouraging our team to continue to attack,” Hart said. “I’m very pleased with the weekend. I think we took some positive steps in the right direction. But what’s even more exciting to me is that I still see a ton of room for growth with this group.”

Alabama’s defense only allowed two shots on goal all game, and goalie Coralie Lallier saved both. The Crimson Tide offense put 10 shots on goal, and Chattanooga goalie Caroline Ekern only saved six.

The Crimson Tide will head back home to compete against Florida Atlantic University on Thursday at 7 p.m. CDT. Fans can tune in on the SEC Network+.