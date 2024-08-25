Bama Jam sees largest attendance in festival history

CW / Riley Thompson Students pose for a photo next to a Bama Jam sign.

The annual Bama Jam concert put on by University Programs’ Weeks of Welcome kicked off Thursday, opening with The Band U.S. and being headlined by lovelytheband. University Programs said that 3,715 people attended BamaJam, the largest attendance since the festival’s inception in 2021.

The festival hosted a ferris wheel, a Gravitron, and various local food and drink vendors including Coca-Cola and Rita’s Ice. Doors opened at 7 p.m., and there was a line of hundreds of students that extended around North Lawn Hall. The Band U.S. went on stage when doors opened and went until 8:15, and lovelytheband played from 8:30 to 10:00.

“It’s a great way to meet new people,” said Grace Oldham, a freshman majoring in graphic design.

Paige Acker-Price, the director of University Programs, said that UP is already making plans for next year’s Bama Jam due to the turnout for the Weeks of Welcome:

“The response to this year’s event has only made us want to grow the experience for all UA students,” Acker-Price said.

The event was packed with students getting their faces painted, having a bite to eat and taking photos with signs. There were also multiple photo booths and colorful swings scattered around the event so students could take photos for their social media. At the concert pit, UP volunteers handed out light-up foam sticks.

“We absolutely love playing this party and it is an honor getting to play this three years in a row,” Kelly Nagy, the lead singer for The Band U.S., said. The band covered songs by Queen, Smash Mouth, Blink-182 and other prominent artists. Almost everyone in the concert pit was singing, clapping and dancing along to classic songs.

“This has been a very fun event to film and be a part of,” said Justin Hampton, a sophomore majoring in cybersecurity who was videographing the event. “No other school does this like Alabama.”