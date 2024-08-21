Opinion | We need to take the men out of menstruating

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield The Women and Gender Resource Center offers wellness resources for students.

Many women around the world have been unknowingly giving themselves a dose of toxic metals each and every month. Yes, you read that correctly. You’ve likely heard of the infamous University of California Berkeley tampon study, which released its results in July. The trace metals found in tampons, including lead and arsenic, could pose serious health risks over long-term exposure. While the FDA currently insists that these are generally safe, the possible risks warranted the attention of many women. This historic study is said to be the first of its kind, or at least the first one that has been made public.

“The average amount of Pb [lead] we found in a tampon is about 25% of the lead found in a single cigarette,” the study said, ultimately finding that at least one of the tampons tested contained measurable concentrations of 16 toxic metals. This is dangerous for women because vaginal tissue has a higher potential for absorption than skin anywhere else on the body.

“Concerningly, we found Pb in all the tested tampons,” the study said. “There is no safe exposure level to Pb; any proportion of Pb that may leach out of a tampon and reach systemic circulation might contribute to negative health outcomes. Pb is stored in bones, where it replaces Ca [calcium], and can be retained in the body for decades.”

The implications of this research go farther than tampon use, spotlighting how women’s health across the world is under-researched and underfunded.

Until recently, much of health science has been built on studies centered primarily around the male body’s composition. Take the BMI scale, for example. For years, women have been fed information that they are overweight or underweight on a scale set to male standards.

If the birth control pill gave any of its symptoms to a man, it would easily be off the market.

Even one of the most successful period tracker apps, Flo, is owned by twin brothers.

It’s time we as women claim the field of women’s health as our own. Our biology is a distinct and inseparable facet of our femininity, and the industry should reflect that. We need to take the men out of menstruating, and put women back in the equation, because no man will ever truly know our experience. It is vital that we take pride in our femininity, and use that pride to help produce better solutions, such as the women made cycle tracking apps like Oky, Stardust, Femm, and Clue, which are on the rise.

A recent report from the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Health Institute finds that on average, a woman will spend nine years in poor health, affecting her ability to work and perform in the economy as well as her overall quality of life. Women’s health, particularly related to our cycles, is often given insufficient attention. Investing in better, safer products and conducting more comprehensive research could significantly improve women’s well-being and reduce health disparities.

Considering we have over 22,000 women enrolled at UA the University —, and over 1000 female faculty members — it is important that we examine these implications on a college campus level. College students shouldn’t have to worry about seemingly taboo topics such as menstrual cycles on top of tests and exams, but rather try to alleviate some of that tension around it. It’s crucial that we continue to push back and destigmatize the conversation and targeted marketing tactics around periods, such as the “pink tax.”

The “pink tax” highlights that many similar products, like razors, cost more when they’re marketed towards women. This phenomenon can easily reign in the field of feminine hygiene because there is no counterpart to compare those products with, giving brands the opportunity to jack up prices for a larger profit.

While concerns grow over the heavy metals found in every tampon in this study, there are key takeaways we as women can consider to be safer. While all tampons tested were positive for heavy metals, the organic ones had significantly less than the non-organic.

Additionally, many of the organic tampons are 100% cotton, meaning they’re free from some harsh chemicals like titanium dioxide, a possible carcinogen that is often used to make the thread look whiter. Compromising safety in the name of aesthetics is a recurring issue in many products marketed to women.

Another consideration is that there are other options on the market for the menstrual phase of a woman’s cycle. While traditional products (tampons, pads, liners) are the most popular, more and more young women are drawn to new choices. Period panties, menstrual discs, menstrual cups and pads are all possible alternatives, though like tampons, menstrual cups can increase the chance of toxic shock syndrome, which can be fatal.

Gynecologists recommend that if you do use tampons, you should change them regularly. Not only will this reduce your chances of absorbing harmful chemicals, but it can also prevent issues such as infertility, or kidney and liver damage. Apps like Yuka and Smart Label can also help evaluate the safety of the ingredients listed.

On a much broader scale, the industrial change that will inevitably come from this study also affects the state of Alabama. Our cotton industry could be leveraged to promote safer, more sustainable menstrual products. Supporting local, ethical production might also address safety concerns.

Women’s health is not for profit or aesthetics, it’s a necessary standard of living.