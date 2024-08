University Programs and UA Panhellenic Association partnered to host the New Year, New Me event Aug 12. The event, which was one of several as part of Tied with Tide week for students moving onto campus early, included karaoke, board games, bingo, vision boards and speed meetings in an effort to encourage students to start the school year off with a zest of positivity.

