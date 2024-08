Three-time SEC shot put champion and Alabama alum Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi in the World Wrestling Entertainment world, is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling today.

In January, Femi won the North American Championship in NXT, the developmental brand of WWE. He is the first athlete from WWE’s name, image and likeness program to capture championship gold.

