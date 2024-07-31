Alabama men’s and women’s hockey teams prepare for upcoming season

CW/ Elijah McWhorter Men’s hockey team celebrates 3-1 win over Illinois Oct. 20.

As Alabama’s American Collegiate Hockey Assocation D1 men’s team and College Hockey South women’s teams get ready for puck drop in September, both teams have spent the summer preparing for the tough schedules ahead. Regardless, neither team will stray from its biggest goal — growing the game.

Men’s hockey

The men’s hockey team will enter the season with a mix of experienced players and newcomers after tryouts are held on Aug. 17 and 18 at the Pelham Civic Center. After a tough 2023-2024 season, club president and defenseman Austin Fink said the team plans to come back stronger and more prepared for the upcoming season despite a more competitive schedule.

Fink said that the goal this season is to grow the program, have a winning season and hopefully get a shot at the national tournament this year

Although the men’s team will not officially begin play in its new conference until the 2025-26 school year, the Frozen Tide has begun to put some of those Power 5 schools on its schedule.

The Frozen Tide will lead off its season Sep. 6 with an Iron Bowl game against Auburn. Other SEC matchups will include South Carolina on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Georgia on Feb. 14 and 15, and Tennessee on March 1.

Aside from SEC games, the team will also face off against Louisville on Sep. 20 and Sep. 21; UNC on Oct. 4; NC State on Oct. 5; and Oregon on Nov. 1, Nov. 2, Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

Fink said that while the players on the men’s team have gone their separate ways for the summer, they still have a responsibility of keeping up their workouts and staying in touch with head coach Mike Fairbanks. Some players participate in a summer league college hockey program, and others just make sure they are in the right shape for when school starts back in August.

The men’s team will play a 38-game schedule that includes 18 away games. According to a press release from the team, the ACHA men’s hockey team anticipates an operating cost of $200,000 for the year.

To meet its needs, the Frozen Tide is launching a campaign to raise $50,000 before the season begins. Donations will help cover expenses for equipment, ice time, team gear, travel costs and other essential items.

With new players coming in and strong leadership, the men’s team is aiming for a deep playoff run in the 2024 season.

Women’s hockey

The women’s hockey team is set to build on its successful campaign from last season. Last school year the Alabama women’s hockey club came together mid-school year, becoming the first women’s hockey team at the University. Due to its mid-year start, the team could not go to the playoffs, but it is determined to do so this year after a short but perfect 4-0 record last season.

The women’s team will start off its 2024 season against Georgia Sept. 14 at the Pelham Civic Complex. It will also play South Carolina on Oct. 5 and Jan. 17, High Point University on Sept. 30, and the rival Auburn Tigers on Oct. 18.

Auburn will be a must-see game this year. In January, the Frozen Tide beat the Tigers 20-0 to begin the team’s first season. The next day the team kept its foot on the gas, winning 18-1.

General manager Savannah Prefontaine said the women’s team is driven by a commitment to excellence and a supportive team culture and the main goal for the team in its first full season is to “set the standard.” With the recent founding of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, the team also hopes to inspire the next generation of women’s hockey players.

Prefontaine said that during the summer, the athletes separate into teams of two every week and compete against each other. She said these workouts help keep the team in shape in the offseason.

The women’s team is also hosting tryouts at the Pelham Civic Center Aug. 25 for any college student who would like to join the 2024-25 team.