Popular spots to drop by during Bama Bound

CW / Lennox Krauter The Strip is located on University Boulevard and features many businesses frequented by UA students.

Before Bama Bound is over, here is a list of places to consider swinging by to stock up on all UA essentials. They are all located on the Strip, an area filled with retail stores and restaurants that embody the college atmosphere.

Bama Stuff and Alabama Express

Bama Stuff, which was recently added to the National Registry of Historic Places, is a family-owned business that sells unique clothing for all seasons. With sections for babies and pets, Bama Stuff is sure to have something for everyone.

Alabama Express is an expansion of Bama Stuff owned and operated by the same family. Its location is just a short walk from Bama Stuff, making the two stores easy spots to drop by on the same day.

Maggie Radcliffe is a recent graduate of the University who studied microbiology and history. She has been working at Alabama Express for over three years and said freshmen should try to stock up on items over the summer to avoid large crowds during football season.

“Our prices are very competitive and we have a very large selection of trendy and classic apparel,” Radcliffe said.

Strange Brew

Strange Brew just celebrated its first football season last fall and is a chain coffee shop across Alabama.

The shop has freshly baked items every day and fun drinks for every student to try. Along with its food and beverages, the shop provides a quiet environment right outside of campus for students to study and hang out.

Madison Middlebrooks, a junior majoring in nursing, said her favorite drink is the “Gosh Almighty.”

“This is a small business so it actually supports a family. I would like to say that you kind of get the Bama vibe. You sit out in our lobby and you can see campus,” Middlebrooks said. “The lattes are made very differently than your Starbucks or Dunkin or even your PJs coffee.”

Middlebrooks said that when she was a freshman, she enjoyed sitting at the shop and listening to the background noise. She recommended that freshmen try the Albino Rhino and the Bushwacker.

The Supe Store

The University of Alabama Supe Store is the University’s official retail store. It has three locations with one of them being right on the Strip.

The store provides students with course materials, technology necessities, school supplies and Bama apparel.

“It has a great location, across the street from sorority row, a block from Bryant-Denny Stadium, and has an unbelievable selection of Alabama merchandise. If you’re looking for the best Bama merchandise, be sure to stop in here,” a reviewer wrote on Birdeye.