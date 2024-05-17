SGA opens applications for Lobby Board, First Year Council

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Lobby Board and First Year Council are looking for student volunteers.

SGA’s Lobby Board and First Year Council are seeking applications for the 2024-2025 school year.

Applications for Lobby Board are open until Aug. 30, while applications for First Year Council will be open until Sept. 4.

Headed by Vice President of External Affairs Walker Parsons, Lobby Board appeals to state officials for higher education funding and works to raise voter awareness at The University of Alabama.

In a press release, Parsons said the board is an “opportunity to bridge the gap between UA students and campus while advocating for nonpartisan issues that matter to our campus.”

Lobby Board co-director Thomas Ward said that the work the board does has a tangible impact.

According to Ward, the board is able to persuade the legislators to increase funding for education, which puts more money in circulation state-wide.”

Ward said that students who want to serve local communities and are interested in politics should apply to work with Lobby Board. Interested applicants can reach out to Ward and Lobby Board co-director Ella Brown to learn more.

First Year Council is the representative body for first-year students in SGA. Students learn the foundational principles behind government and work together to create legislation.

“This year we are seeking enthusiastic first-year students who are passionate about serving our campus and collaborating with their fellow counselors to impact campus for generations to come,” Johnny Foster, co-director of FYC, said in a press release.