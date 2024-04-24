Letter to the Editor | UA SGA’s ‘Another Person’s Treasure’ drive unites campus and community

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield SGA environmental affairs director is running a donation drive to help prevent waste.

With Earth Day this past Monday, April 22, it’s imperative to acknowledge the pressing environmental challenges we face, especially on our campus. As the end of the academic year approaches, many students are packing up to move on to their next journey, often discarding unwanted items into landfills.

These actions contribute to environmental degradation and the overfilling landfills, severely hurting our environment. A poorly managed landfill has serious impacts on our earth, especially surrounding neighborhoods and communities. This is why it is crucial that The University of Alabama takes intentional steps as a campus to prevent overfilling of our landfills.

Last year, the Student Government Association spearheaded this issue by launching its first “Another Person’s Treasure” donation drive, collecting thousands of pre-loved items at residence halls during move-out. With great measures of success, the SGA has decided to host the second annual drive from April 29 to May 3.

Another Person’s Treasure will be collecting blankets, sheets and towels for the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, kitchenware and household items for the Salvation Army, and school supplies for the STARS Academy in Tuscaloosa City Schools. By supporting this drive, students contribute to efforts aimed at community engagement, social support and reducing waste.

Additionally, this drive serves as a catalyst for broader conversations and actions toward sustainability. It showcases our collective commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.

Now is the time for action. Consider donating your pre-loved items to residential areas surrounding you, including Ridgecrest South, Blount Hall, Presidential Village I, Julia Tutwiler, John England Jr. Hall and Burke Hall.

Let’s seize the opportunity presented by Another Person’s Treasure to create a more sustainable future for our campus and beyond while supporting local nonprofits and community organizations. Join us in making a difference during this crucial week and beyond.

Together, we can pave the way for a greener, healthier planet.

Maggie Duncan is a junior majoring in civil engineering. She is the director of environmental affairs for the UA Student Government Association.