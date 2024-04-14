Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

SGA confirms executive secretary, chief of staff

Elijah Doomes, Staff Writer
April 14, 2024
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield

SGA President Samad Gillani called the 29th SGA Senate to a special session Wednesday to elect its speaker and secretary, in addition to confirming and swearing in Gillani’s chief of staff. 

Culverhouse College of Business Sen. Chloe Pickle was the sole nominee for speaker of the Senate and was elected by a majority voice vote. Pickle said her experience writing legislation and working with others in SGA made her the best candidate. 

“I’ve always had a deep passion for government and its policies and procedures,” Pickle said. “I believe that I have the knowledge and experience to succeed in this role.”  

Culverhouse College of Business Sen. Jenni Page was elected in a majority voice vote as secretary of the Senate. Page was also the sole nominee for her post. 

“I know I’m surrounded by a bunch of smart, competent individuals here,” Page said. “I want to create an environment where we can maximize that potential and really achieve great things together.” 

Page added that she wants the Senate to be more organized, and that she plans to create a calendar to keep senators to up to date on current business. 

The Senate also confirmed Gillani’s chief of staff, Teegan Mathey, and swore in two senators who weren’t present for inauguration. Mathey previously served as the SGA’s director of environmental affairs, and Gillani said he nominated her because of her experience in the role and as Gillani’s campaign manager. 

 
