Alabama football player faces lawsuit after alleged hit-and-run

Ethan Henry CW / Ethan Henry

University of Alabama sophomore place-kicker, Reed Densely Harradine, is facing a lawsuit after an alleged hit-and-run incident that injured another man on campus last October.

Harradine and his mother Kimberly Harradine, along with her dental practice, Complete Dental Care, have been named as defendants in a Jefferson County Circuit Court lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Gerald C. Brooks and Brandon Price-Crum of Serious Injury Law Group on behalf of plaintiff Timothy Moore.

According to the Alabama uniform traffic crash report, at 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, a 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD pickup truck turned onto Hackberry Lane from Jack Warner Parkway and failed to yield to Moore’s green light.

The crash report says that Harradine, driving the Sierra, collided with the side of Moore’s 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, making the Nissan’s airbags deploy and causing the Nissan to spin out into the intersection.

Harradine’s vehicle was registered to Kimberly Harradine as a company car from her dental practice.

Upon hitting Moore, the lawsuit claims that Harradine immediately left the scene of the crash before police arrived, even though Moore was “noticeably injured.”

Northstar Ambulance Services then took Moore to DCH Regional Medical Center for emergency medical treatment.

UAPD officers found Harradine’s damaged GMC at his residential campus parking deck at Ridgecrest South. Officers tried to contact Harradine on the night of the collision but said they were unsuccessful.

On Oct. 2, Harradine told police that he had been driving the Sierra during the time of the incident, according to the crash report. He was later cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Moore’s attorneys held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the lawsuit.

According to a press release sent out by Serious Injury Law Group’s media contact, Chasiti Shepherd, efforts to resolve the matter out of court prior to the lawsuit were unsuccessful.

Shepherd wrote in an email statement that the law firm had exhausted all efforts to avoid a lawsuit.

“We made sincere efforts to reach an amicable resolution, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful,” Shepherd wrote. “We firmly believe that while mistakes happen, accountability is paramount.”

Moore’s attorneys say that he suffered injuries to his head, neck, back, shoulders and left side, and that his recovery is ongoing.

Harradine and the University did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication, but attorneys for the Harradine family released a statement that was reprinted by al.com.

“Mr. Moore’s attorneys are attempting to damage our son’s reputation to promote their law firm. It is shameful that the lawyers for Mr. Moore would try the case in the media,” the statement read.

The statement said it was “unusual, if not unheard of,” for attorneys to hold a press conference to discuss a traffic accident.

“Last week, our attorneys requested documentation regarding Mr. Moore’s alleged serious injuries. That is something requested in any case, the statement said. “Counsel for Mr. Moore did not produce any such documentation and instead filed the lawsuit one day after receiving the request. We disagree with allegations suggesting Mr. Moore was seriously injured in the collision.”