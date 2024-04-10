Walt Maddox proclaims next week ‘Arbor Week’

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed April 14-20 to be “Arbor Week” during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Maddox read a proclamation explaining the importance of such a week.

“During Arbor Week, we commit ourselves to preserving and planting trees for our own benefit and future generations,” Maddox said.

Maddox said that due to the tornado in April 2011, Tuscaloosa lost 7,000 trees 24 inches or above in diameter.

“We know what it’s like to lose a tree canopy in your city, and we certainly understand the value of planting more trees,” Maddox said.

Additionally, Councilperson John Faile highlighted a new business opening in his district, announcing that 20/59 Restaurant and Bar opens this week.

“It’s going to be steak and seafood, and it’s going to be nice,” Faile said, adding that the grand opening will be on Thursday.

The council also renamed 18th Avenue East to Peramsetty Avenue in honor of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty, a Tuscaloosa doctor who founded the Crimson Care Network.

According to its website, the Crimson Care Network includes Crimson Care, First Care, Allegra Family Clinic, Alabama Family Medical Center, FirstKids, FirstPT Physical Therapy, Tuscaloosa Weight Loss Center, Tuscaloosa Men’s Clinic, Tuscaloosa MedSpa, Crimson Village Senior Living and The Legacy Assisted Living.

During the meeting, the council also authorized several disbursements and public services contracts.