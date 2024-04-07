113th SGA inaugurated; awards recipients celebrated during honors week

During honors week, the University held its annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony, and the 113th SGA was inaugurated and sworn into office.

SGA

The Student Government Association held an inauguration ceremony Tuesday to swear in the members of the University’s 113th SGA.

During the ceremony, which took place in front of Gorgas House Museum, President Samad Gillani, Chief Justice Nick Smith, the executive council, the student judiciary and the 50 newly elected senators were all sworn in.

The inauguration featured a speech by Gillani, who started by introducing himself and thanking those who worked in and alongside the 112th SGA. He then spoke about his own background.

“As a first-generation college student, I entered this campus three years ago with a unique perspective,” Gillani said. “I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative powers of higher education through my time here at the Capstone, and I believe that my story showcases the immense opportunities that this university has to offer.”

Gillani also said he wants to “foster an environment of inclusivity and success” at the University.

“I ask that my fellow students across all branches of SGA who have been inaugurated today … do the same,” Gillani said.

Former President Collier Dobbs reflected on his time in the SGA in a statement to The Crimson White.

“Although I am extremely proud of the positive contributions to our campus that the 112th administration has successfully made over this past year, my most proud moments were the successes of the individuals around me,” Dobbs wrote.

Honors societies

During Friday’s Tapping on the Mound ceremony, which is held annually during honors week to highlight student and faculty achievements, new members of several honors societies were inaugurated and celebrated.

Among these societies were the Anderson Society, Mortar Board, Blue Key Honor Society and Omicron Delta Kappa.

Teneshia Arnold, the University’s director of student involvement, said that the Tapping on the Mound is the culmination of honors week.

“It dates back to the early 1900s, and so this event, the goal around this is to acknowledge and recognize students’ achievements, their goals, their leadership skills, their involvements throughout the year, in the form of this honors society ceremony,” Arnold said.

Additionally, many student award recipients were named and highlighted.

These included outstanding freshmen Zoi Moon and Jesse Park, outstanding sophomore Aparna Bhooshanan, outstanding junior Hannah Adams, outstanding senior Nick Tolbert, outstanding transfer students Mykel Cheatheam and Deja Evans, and outstanding graduate students LeAnna Roberts and Omid Reyhanigalangashi.

Several other faculty and student awards were also named and recognized.