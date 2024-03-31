New UA child care program accepting applications for enrollment

CW / Natalie Teat The university has begun development for the new childcare center.

Capstone Learning Academy, The University of Alabama’s new child care program, is now accepting applications for enrollment for its inaugural class this September.

The University will make renovations to the former Northington Elementary School to address the child care needs of its students, faculty and staff. The building will accommodate up to 250 children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old.

The University plans to partner with KinderCare Education at Work to develop the Capstone Learning Academy. According to KinderCare’s website, its curriculum consists of a print-rich environment full of carefully selected materials, written charts and labels aimed at developing literacy and writing skills.

In addition to its curriculum, Capstone Learning Academy’s tuition includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, and access to both indoor and outdoor playgrounds. University faculty, staff and students taking at least 12 undergraduate credit hours will have priority enrollment for their children.

The Capstone Learning Academy’s monthly tuition rate is $910 for faculty and staff, and $672 for full-time students. Those enrolling more than one child will receive a 10% discount to the rate for each additional child.

Cheryl Mowdy, UA interim vice president for finance and operations, said in a UA News release that child care programming is one of the most requested resources by students and staff.

“This benefit will make an immediate valuable impact to our campus community,” Mowdy said. “KinderCare was chosen to manage and operate the Capstone Learning Academy based on its philosophy to inspire a love of learning in children at an early age, and early childhood education curriculum that focuses on early academics, physical activity and social emotional learning to nurture healthy bodies, happy hearts and growing minds.”

The Capstone Learning Academy will join the Rise Center and the Children’s Program as the University’s primary child care options for Tuscaloosa families.