City Council approves project funds and hears from UA Environmental Council

Emma Brandenburg, Contributing Writer
March 3, 2024
CW / Shelby West

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved beverage licenses, approved funding for local projects and heard from the UA Environmental Council at its meeting on Tuesday. 

Druid City Arts Festival was granted a liquor license for its 15th annual showcase in April. According to the festival’s website, the event will feature the work of artists from across the Southeast, live music, food trucks and a beer garden. 

Other City Council business included the authorization of several public works and professional services contracts worth over $2.7 million in total. A majority of the funds will be allocated to engineering services for the Springbrook Park, Burrell Odom Park, and 2023 sanitary and sewer repair projects 

Members of the UA Environmental Council expressed their concern about sewage overflows in the city. Currently, a petition has collected over 1,000 signatures from citizens of Tuscaloosa advocating to resolve the issue. 

Justin Canfield, a member of the Environmental Council, said members of the organization would like to work alongside the city to create a more comprehensive plan regarding sanitation. 

“We would like to improve signage at water recreation sites about these sewage overflows,” Canfield said. “It’s important to inform people looking to swim at these sites about how the water quality could potentially affect them.” 
