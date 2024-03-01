Police respond to vehicle break-ins at Here apartment complex

Witnesses said multiple cars were broken into at the Here Tuscaloosa apartment complex early last Saturday morning. The suspects targeted unlocked cars in the parking garage.

Emerson Robinson, a resident of the complex, also works as an Uber driver. While working Saturday, he noticed two men going around pulling on door handles.

“He was trying to open the passenger door. I thought that was weird,” Robinson said. “I didn’t want to get into a confrontation with him, so I sped my car to the top and grabbed security.”

The security guard at Here was able to retrieve multiple items from the men, including a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, a shoe-cleaning kit and a resident’s wallet.

After calling security, Robinson said he called the Tuscaloosa Police Department. He said officers arrived at the scene in under 10 minutes. However, the suspects fled before the officers were able to get there.

Residents at Here pay $75 a month to park in the gated garage. However, residents say that the gate has not closed properly in months.

“It doesn’t seem like management cares,” Robinson said. “We’ve been getting told time and time again it’s getting fixed, and it hasn’t. We’re still paying $75 a month, so I think everyone is pretty frustrated. “

Lt. Donny Emerson with TPD said that several spots around campus have been affected by break-ins, and that the incidents are likely related.

“We have arrested multiple suspects, and more arrests are expected,” Emerson said. Emerson did not specify whether the arrests were for the car break-ins at Here or other areas in Tuscaloosa.

Robinson said that while he was frustrated that the parking gate does not work, residents can still do their part in making sure they are not targeted.

“The big thing is to make sure your car is locked,” Robinson said. “Don’t leave any valuables in your car, because these people are still at large.”

Here Tuscaloosa did not respond to requests for comment.