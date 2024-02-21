Q&A with uncontested VP for student affairs candidate Lucy Bonhaus

Lucy Bonhaus is a sophomore majoring in cyber security, a senator for the College of Engineering, and the head of the Student Affairs Committee

Q: What made you want to run for this position?

“I would say that my decision to run for this position is driven by a genuine desire to make a positive impact and contribute to the success of The University of Alabama, University of Alabama community and its students growing up in Tuscaloosa. This university has always held a special place in my heart. It has been an absolute privilege to serve the community that has given me so much and I want to continue to do so. I am deeply invested in the future of the Capstone and the students that it serves, and I’m committed to ensuring that every student can thrive during their time at UA and beyond.

Q: What are two initiatives you want to accomplish in this position?

“Advocating for students is extremely important to me. I want to do this by implementing programs such as Eat with Exec. Eat with Exec would allow members of the SGA executive board to meet with their students in a more comfortable environment and students can schedule these times during their regular scheduled office hours, and also I would love to implement Senate paneling nights which would allow students to meet their senators in a building associated with their college.”

Q: What is the biggest problem you see on campus?

“I think that every campus has areas to improve. But the main problem I’ve noticed as a student here at UA is the disconnect and the lack of transparency between the SGA and its students. I often find that students are unaware of the inner workings of SGA and the resources that they have readily available through it. As your next VPSA I would love to increase transparency between the SGA and the student body.”

Q: How do you plan on increasing SGA transparency?

“I think the increasing transparency will be extremely achievable through my advocacy platform point. I think that sometimes coming into SGA office as a non-SGA member to speak with your representative can be intimidating. So that is where I’d love to implement the Eat with Exec program. And this would ensure an open dialogue in an environment where the student feels comfortable and heard. I also would like to implement QR feedback forms in the block seating areas. This would include putting QR codes on the bleacher rows and each block seating section in the stadium for students to easily input their ideas, their feedback, any complaints or concerns easily and efficiently.”

Q: What are your thoughts on your election being uncontested?

“It doesn’t necessarily change anything. I still want to prove to the University that I’m the best person for this job. I believe that any sort of opposition does not change my passion to do my job, and to do my job well. My platform is deeply meaningful to me and I’m excited to share more about it with our students.”

Q: What is one last thing you want voters to know about you?

“I want voters to know that I’m Lucy Bonhaus and I am running for vice president for student affairs. My platform focuses on three main pillars: engagement, community and advocacy. I also want them to know that I will not only work for them but also with them. To make positive change on this campus and around our community. As their next VP for student affairs, I promise to always work for their well-being and the betterment of their lives as students while also making sure that their voices are not just heard but amplified.”