City Council approves luxury condominium complex

Elijah Doomes, Staff Writer
February 11, 2024
CW / Shelby West

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the development of Hillhouse Condominiums, a planned luxury condominium complex overlooking Lake Tuscaloosa, at its meeting Tuesday. 

Spaces Management, a local property management company, will develop Hillhouse next to the NorthRiver Yacht Club. The complex will consist of 18 units, a private outdoor pool and a parking deck.   

Owners of the units will be required to maintain memberships at NorthRiver, Tuscaloosa Director of Planning Zach Ponds said. Ponds added that Spaces Management had agreed to honor “the unique architectural identity of the NorthRiver Yacht Club.” 

Spaces Management owner Andy Turner said he expects the complex to house mostly permanent tenants. Construction is expected to begin in April and should be completed in around 16 months.  

The council also awarded several public works and professional services contracts and allotted funds to the McDonald Hughes Community Center for a Valentine’s Day ball for older adults. 
