Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Legacy Scholars hosts multi-organization fair for first-generation students

Elijah Doomes, Staff Writer
February 4, 2024
The+First+Gen+fair+was+held+in+Smith+Hall.
CW / Elijah Doomes
The First Gen fair was held in Smith Hall.

For the second time in University history, Legacy Scholars hosted over 20 organizations at an informational fair for first-generation students Thursday. Students visited the second floor of Smith Hall, where panelists offered information about various campus resources available for first-generation students. 

Legacy Scholars is a program operated by The University of Alabama designed to help first-generation students build community and succeed academically. 

Organizations at the fair included the Center for Service and Leadership, the College of Arts and Sciences’ experiential learning programs, and University Programs.   

The CSL offers several opportunities for students to build leadership skills and get involved in service projects throughout Tuscaloosa.  

“I think going out and serving in the community with like-minded people is a really cool way for first-gen students to get connected,” said Dalis Lampkins, a political science doctoral student paneling with the CSL. 

“We want to reach out to as many students as possible, especially first-gen students,” Anna Ziuzina, the coordinator of undergraduate research for the College of Arts and Sciences, said. Ziuzina tabled for the College of Arts and Sciences’ experiential learning programs, which offers students hands-on work and project experiences designed to supplement their in-class education. 

Ziuzina added that representatives for experiential learning programs participated in the event because first-generation students typically lack the resources of students whose parents graduated college. 

University Programs, a student-led organization that regularly hosts free events for students, also tabled at the event. 

UP events can be important for first-generation students, who often face difficulties getting connected on campus, said JeTori Samples, a senior majoring in hospitality management who tabled with UP. 

In addition to the fair, Legacy Scholars offers multiple ways for first-generation students to develop themselves academically, including monthly community dinners; one-on-one mentorship with peers, faculty and staff; workshops; and scholarships. 

Isaiah Thomas, a first-generation junior majoring in management, emphasized the importance of representing the first-generation community. “There’s so many organizations interested and invested in first-generation [students],” Thomas said. 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The SGA office located in the Student Center.
SGA hosts One UA Week to promote inclusivity on campus
Tuscaloosa City Council announces groundbreaking ceremony, meet with counselor
Tuscaloosa City Council announces groundbreaking ceremony, meet with counselor
Reading Allies needs 100 volunteers by Friday
Reading Allies needs 100 volunteers by Friday
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a UACRS meeting on Jan. 30 at Houser Hall.
UA College Republicans host former Attorney General Jeff Sessions
SGA President Collier Dobbs delivering his State of the School Address on Jan. 30, 2024, in the UA Student Center Ballroom.
SGA President Collier Dobbs recognizes successes in State of the School address
Robert Kennedy Jr. visits campus to discuss campaign
Robert Kennedy Jr. visits campus to discuss campaign
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in