Gallery: Alabama Gymnastics vs. Kentucky

Natalie Teat, Photo Editor
February 4, 2024
_MG_4018-Enhanced-NR
Gallery21 Photos
CW/ Caroline Simmons
Alabama gymnast Jamison Sears celebrates her vault routine against Kentucky on Feb. 2 in Coleman Coliseum.
