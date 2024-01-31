Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Tuscaloosa City Council announces groundbreaking ceremony, meet with counselor

Maven Navarro, Assistant News Editor
January 31, 2024
CW / Shelby West

The Tuscaloosa City Council will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovated Kaulton Park on Friday at 2 p.m. 

Construction began last year to make renovations to the park, including more lighting, security upgrades, and the addition of a new playground.

The city previously approved $1.75 million in funding for the park’s renovations.

Councilor John Faile announced that he would be at Jack’s on Skyland Boulevard on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and invited community members to come join him for a cup of coffee. 

The council also voted to approve alcohol licenses for three businesses, including Made in Mexico Tacos and Tequila, Anchor Drops Tiki Bar and Kitchen, and Big Bad Breakfast. A hearing to increase the occupancy of Rhythm & Brews bar was withdrawn by the applicant. 

Additionally, the Finance Committee approved an additional $80,000 in funding for the Kentuck Arts Center. 

Kentuck Festival of the Arts, previously held annually in Northport, will be held in Tuscaloosa from Oct. 19-20, 2024.

“Welcome to Tuscaloosa, Kentuck. Motion approved,” said Vice Chairperson Norman Crow. 
