Reading+Allies+needs+100+volunteers+by+Friday

Reading Allies is looking for 100 volunteers by Friday to begin working in schools on Feb. 5.

Reading Allies is a mentorship program aimed at improving literacy rates among elementary students.

Aydan Graham, a sophomore majoring in international relations and political science, said she loves volunteering to give back.

“I’m dyslexic and throughout my life, reading has been really hard for me,” Graham said. “It was something that was overlooked for a very long time, so helping students learn how to read has become something I am very passionate about.”

In July 2022, AL.com reported that some Alabama schools had as little as 32% of third graders reaching reading proficiency.

“It just really breaks my heart that a lot of students don’t have the option to read or just feel like they can’t do it,” Graham said.

According to the Reading Allies website, after one year of participating in the program, 80% of students “meet or exceed” grade-level reading standards.

Dalis Lampkins, a political science doctoral candidate, said that her favorite part of volunteering is getting to see how excited the students get about reading books.

“You can see the connections formed not only between the volunteer and the student, but also the connections with reading comprehension and writing that the students are making,” Lampkins said.

Sessions are 30 minutes long and will run from Feb. 5 through April 22, Monday through Thursday. Programs are offered at 14 elementary schools throughout the Tuscaloosa area.

“By volunteering, you are significantly impacting someone’s life,” Graham said. “Even if it doesn’t seem like that right off the bat, you are helping and you are making a change.”

Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Reading Allies website.