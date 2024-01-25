Nick Dunlap accepts PGA Tour membership, will leave school 

Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap accepted his PGA Tour membership after his historic win at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He announced it in an emotional press conference in front of his family, friends and team.

“It was the easiest and hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Dunlap said. “It was clear that I did want to play professional golf, and it was a golden opportunity to do that.”

Dunlap’s triumph in La Quinta was truly one for the ages. He became the first amateur player to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson’s victory in the Northern Telecom Open in 1991 and the first reigning U.S. Amateur champion to win on the Tour since Tiger Woods in 1996.

Mickelson himself tweeted amid The American Express that Dunlap is part of an accomplished generation of young golfers.

“Nick Dunlap has a real shot this weekend to be the next amateur to win a Tour event,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson named Dunlap, Ludvig Åberg, Caleb Surratt, Gordon Sargent and Min Woo Lee as being among “the youngest and most talented group of players I’ve seen.”

His debut as a professional will come in the same state he made history in: California, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Dunlap was already exempt from golf’s four majors; he is also guaranteed a spot in the PGA Tour’s seven remaining elevated events in 2024 and the Players Championship.

Dunlap said he will continue pursuing a business degree through the UA Online program, despite joining the tour. Dunlap’s roommate and teammate, sophomore Johnathan Griz, said Dunlap plans to stay in Tuscaloosa until his lease expires in July despite the PGA Tour checks that will soon be coming in.

Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell, who has known Dunlap since the sophomore was 13, said he had seen this day coming since the beginning.

“Everybody grabs a violin and plays ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ for the first time; for some, it’s squeaky, and for some, it’s just natural. It was just natural for him,” Seawell said. “He’s an incredible athlete, and he’s been good at every level. At an early age, there was something different about him.”

Although Dunlap was a member of the Crimson Tide for only a year and a half, Seawell says he will be “remembered as a legend.”

His Alabama career included making the All-SEC first team, winning a U.S. Amateur Championship, becoming the 18th player in NCAA history to card a 60, and then doing that again at The American Express en route to a generational triumph.

Dunlap said he is forever grateful for The University of Alabama.

“I grew up in Birmingham and grew up dreaming of going to school here and playing golf for coach Seawell,” he said. “To be able to represent The University of Alabama is something I hold very close to me, and that’s why there is going to be a Script A on my bag forever.”