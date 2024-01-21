Culture Pick | Canine commerce: Unleashing success with local businesses and their furry partners

Molly – greasy hands

Despite being a college town, Tuscaloosa is a hub for small business owners. Aside from their products, the furry friends at these shops are also in high demand. Here is a quick tour of the four-legged friends you can meet if you shop locally.

Starting off with a fan favorite, meet Charlie. Charlie is a young English cream golden retriever with a contagious smile who loves to be pet. When he’s not modeling for his mom, he loves making new friends every time someone walks into the Shirt Shop. Fun fact: Charlie had a drink named after him at Five Bar over the summer benefitting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

With Five being animal friendly and only a few storefronts away, it’s no wonder that Charlie is a regular puppy patron.

For those seeking unique vintage clothes for a night out or gamey, Alabama Vintage offers an unparalleled selection. Greetings await from Pepper, the sweetest girl this side of the Black Warrior River. She is super chill and always down to be loved on.

There are still more dogs on University oulevard, and Mr. Pickles just might take the cake. This good boy can be found waddling around Duke’s Clothier, also known as the building with pink window shutters.

Pictured below are the famous dachshunds of VeloCity Cycles. These dogs are so well-known that they even have a t-shirt featuring them. Gus is a sneaky 3-year-old that loves getting into trouble, and his sister is 11-year-old Addie, who is significantly more chill. People come in to see Addie all the time, and considering the shop has been open for seven years, she is a veteran employee.

VeloCity works closely with UA students, servicing “anything bike-related” and even working with the University’s adaptive athletics facilities. But the weenies aren’t all about work — they also love to play! As a matter of fact, they were the champions of the dachshund dash that took place during Oktoberfest. Competition was tough considering there were 60 dachshunds in this race.

Next on the list is Lhe namesake of the store Lou and Co. Lou is 8 years old and is owned by Sydney Burns, the president of the downtown merchant association.

“Lou has a brother and sister (mom’s two kids) and is very talkative,” Burns said.

With a sweet demeanor and an old soul, Molly, who hangs out at Greasy Hands’ Barbershop, loves belly rubs. Patrons of Turbo Coffee can expect to see her longing glances through the glass door that connects Greasy Hands and the coffee shop.

Beyond these furry friends at local stores, there are tons of other opportunities to spend time with dogs in the greater Tuscaloosa area.

Gallettes has a bulldog that frequents the premises, a handful of teachers bring their dogs to class, and the Metro shelter has a happy hour that allows people to temporarily take care of some pups looking for new homes.

As valued friends and pets in both family and community life, these canine companions add a delightful touch to Tuscaloosa’s local business scene.