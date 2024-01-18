Letters from the editors: The Nick Saban era 

CW/ Natalie Teat Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates the win over Georgia in the SEC Championship with the team after the game on Dec. 2, 2023, in Atlanta, GA.

As a novice journalism student, walking into your favorite team’s press conference, full of beat writers you read weekly and photographers whose pictures you fawn over, can be intimidating enough on its own.

Now add Nick Saban to the mix — a man whose legend has already been made and whose formidable presence in media interactions is well documented. You can imagine why my knee was bouncing at a mile a minute in my first Alabama football press conference.

While the nerves eventually eased (a little bit), the excitement never did, and the season has come and gone. A quarterback battle, the last rivalries of a 14-team SEC, three revenge wins, an SEC championship victory, and the Rose Bowl: Nick Saban’s final season, and I’m still in disbelief that I’m the sports editor who has to cover it ending.

That being said, there is no way I alone can convey the immense impact he has had in Tuscaloosa these 17 years. I’m an out-of-state student who didn’t pay attention to the SEC until four years ago, didn’t cover Alabama football until four months ago, and am still learning all the history as of four days ago. So here are the words of past Crimson White sports editors in the hopes that they can shed some light on the legacy he leaves.

Jessie Patterson Jones, 2006-07

Covering Nick Saban’s hiring while I was sports editor of The Crimson White was an incredible experience. I still vividly remember the stress of covering the search, the excitement of the announcement, the jam-packed press conference, and meeting Saban for the first time with the rest of the Alabama beat writers. That experience, more than any other in my college journalism career, taught me it was better to be right than first. The CW was one of the few outlets who didn’t publish news of Rich Rodriguez’s impending arrival at the Capstone. To this day, I’m still proud we didn’t publish inaccurate information. Saban’s arrival was the start of something incredible, and I don’t think anyone knew what we were about to witness over his 17-year career with the Crimson Tide.

Tony Tsoukalas, 2011-12

Covering Nick Saban wasn’t always easy, but there was never a dull moment.

Writing about Saban’s Alabama teams put me at the center of the college football world. I’ve been able to cover classic games and visit places I’d never been before. Sure, all that came with a few butt-chewings, but I wouldn’t trade it back for anything.

Saban wasn’t the most media-friendly head coach, but his press conferences gave us plenty to write about. I was there for all the “rat poison” rants and the coke-bottle crystal ball. It’s going to be strange without him.

Kelly Ward, 2014-15

I had the honor of being the first (and I believe to this day) only CW staffer to get a one-on-one with Nick Saban. It was for a story not about football, but to this day, I think it was pretty amazing that he did that during fall camp for a student journalist. Not many people would do that, but he did.

Tyler Waldrep, 2016-17

Nick Saban doesn’t smile as much as other coaches. This is particularly unnerving when you’re 21, and your question is next.

I most remember the rants. Those were always fresh on my mind when I asked him anything. However, the greatest coach to ever do it often gave incredibly insightful and highly detailed answers about the sport of football and how people can just generally be successful in life.

And when the cameras turned off, it wasn’t uncommon for Saban to smile and even joke with reporters.

He won seven championships! Still, I can’t help but think one of his parting jokes to us is an appropriate ending here.

“Is that it?”

Matt Speakman, 2017-18

To say Nick Saban created lasting memories would be an understatement. I’ve since left the journalism industry, so I look back on my time covering the team with a great sense of pride. I got to witness the greatest college football coach preside over the highest influx of talent in college football. Seeing both sides as a fan and a reporter showed me just how hard it is to accomplish what he and the program accomplished. Plus, I got to be in the locker room listening to DeVonta Smith talk about catching that pass from Tua in the national championship. I will always brag to my friends about that one.

James Ogletree, 2019-20

Coach Saban has a reputation of being an occasional grump — and that’s not completely inaccurate. But my favorite memories of him are the lighthearted ones, like when he talked about his granddaughter’s Easter egg hunts, laughed out loud at the complexity of Oklahoma’s offense, and struggled to hide his smirk after ribbing reporters. (Luckily, I managed to avoid being on the receiving end of any of his most vicious zingers.) I’m incredibly grateful I had the chance to cover him and for everything he did for the University.

Alexander Plant, 2020-21

Covering Alabama football during the Saban era was one of the best experiences of my life. The most intriguing part of Saban’s career was his ability to practice what he preached. Off and on the field, he was relentless in his quest to make young men better in all aspects of life.

Most importantly, he showed love for others in humble ways. He cares deeply for his family, his community and especially his players. The devotion and dedication to everyone around him is something I’ve learned so much from and I’m grateful to have witnessed the GOAT in action.

Ashlee Woods 2021-22

Having the opportunity to be around a program led by Nick Saban and Miss Terry is something I’ll never forget. I remember the first time I sat in front of Saban after the march Alabama football put together. Very few coaches at the collegiate and even the professional level would have supported his athletes the way he did. Saban made sure the center of attention was on his athletes’ pain and heartache in regards to police brutality. Of course, his on-field accolades are second to none. Those are etched in history. But what I will remember the most is the poise, care and leadership Saban displayed when his athletes felt the most vulnerable. That is the character of Saban and I’m honored to have helped so many other student journalists engage in the spaces Saban was in. I hope he understands just how much he has impacted Black and minority people in and around Alabama Athletics.