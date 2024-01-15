Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

The Crimson White
The Crimson White

SGA spring 2024 general election timeline released

Elijah Doomes, Staff Writer
January 15, 2024
Hannah Grace Mayfield
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield

The SGA will hold its spring 2024 general election on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and students will be able to vote in myBama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST. All offices on the Executive Council and all Senate seats will be up for election. 

The candidacy filing period opens Jan. 30 and closes Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Interested applicants can attend optional information sessions over Zoom, which will be held Jan. 23 and 24 at 6:15 p.m.  

The information sessions will provide the candidates with the Elections Manual, along with a simple explanation of basic campaigning guidelines and the election timeline. 

Candidates who apply must attend mandatory orientation meetings along with their campaign managers, which will be held Feb. 5- 9.  

The official campaign period will be Feb. 19-26, and the final candidate list will be made publicly available on Feb. 22. 

In the event that a candidate for an executive office does not earn a majority of votes, a runoff election for that position will be held Feb. 29. 

Any inquiries regarding campaigning or the nature of the SGA general election should be directed to Elections Board Chair Scott Sonnier at [email protected].
