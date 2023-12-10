Alabama women’s basketball wins close game against Stephen F. Austin 

Alabama women’s basketball team rolled into Coleman Coliseum on Saturday to host Stephen F. Austin for the Holiday Hoops Weekend, hoping to keep up its winning streak.

Alabama started off the game trailing the Ladyjacks by 2 points in the first quarter but overcame that during the second quarter, turning the game around for a 74–69 Crimson Tide win. This game gave Alabama nine total wins for the season with only two losses.

“We were down and lost our intensity, but we should be playing with that same intensity that we played late defensively, so this win, I think, is a great opportunity,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “Most coaches learn a lot from a loss, but I think you can learn just as much from a win, so I am so proud of our team’s toughness and character throughout the game.”

This win sets the Crimson Tide up with more preparation and determination for the Sunday game to end the weekend.

In the second half, SFA missed an opportunity for a 3-pointer, which turned the ball over to the Crimson Tide, resulting in a layup made by guard Loyal McQueen.

The top scorer of this game was guard Aaliyah Nye, who had a total of 22 points, with guard Sarah Ashlee Barker trailing just behind with a total of 21 points.

Barker did not let the frustration from the intensity of the game keep her from reaching her all-time career-high score for the new season. Barker also led the team with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Even when the Crimson Tide was down, Nye kept her head in the game and didn’t lose her confidence.

“I think everybody always says keep on shooting, and I just kept that mentality, keep on shooting,” Nye said. “I know I’m a good shooter and must have confidence within myself and my teammates.”

With Nye having a slow start in the first half, she turned up the intensity and ended up tying her career best in the game with seven 3-pointers. Her average of 3-pointers ranks sixth in the SEC, with 43.9% accuracy.