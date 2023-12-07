How you can celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah in Tuscaloosa

CW / Natalie Teat The Christmas trees at Government Plaza for the “Holidays on the Plaza” event.

Holidays on the Plaza

Until Jan. 15 at Government Plaza

The City of Tuscaloosa is displaying more than 200 Christmas trees on the Tinsel Trail this year. These trees are sponsored and decorated by various groups in the Tuscaloosa area. This event also serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit agency Tuscaloosa’s One Place, a family resource center. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site for ice skating passes.

“The Nutcracker” — Tuscaloosa Community Dancers

7-10 at the Bama Theater Thursday, Dec. 7-Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Bama Theatre

Experience Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s famous 1892 ballet p

Ugly Sweater Night

Friday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m. at Government Plaza

Visitors can enjoy holiday games and other activities during this special event at the Tinsel Trail. Don the ugliest sweater you can find for a chance to win an award.

Paul W. Bryant Museum Open House

Friday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Paul W. Bryant Museum

Enjoy games, refreshments, and raffle prizes at Paul W. Bryant Museum, decorated in holiday decorations for guests to enjoy.

Midnight Breakfast

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 – midnight at 17 Sherwood Drive

Students can attend a relaxing Hanukah celebration and enjoy breakfast foods.

Campus Menorah Lighting

Sunday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Crimson Promenade

Community members and students can view Chabad at UA’s lighting of the menorah, the nine-branch candelabrum, while indulging in latkes, doughnuts, hot drinks and Hanukkah music.