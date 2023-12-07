How you can celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah in Tuscaloosa

Until Jan. 15 at Government Plaza
The City of Tuscaloosa is displaying more than 200 Christmas trees on the Tinsel Trail this year. These trees are sponsored and decorated by various groups in the Tuscaloosa area. This event also serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit agency Tuscaloosa’s One Place, a family resource center. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site for ice skating passes.
“The Nutcracker” — Tuscaloosa Community Dancers
7-10 at the Bama Theater Thursday, Dec. 7-Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Bama Theatre
Experience Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s famous 1892 ballet p
Friday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m. at Government Plaza
Visitors can enjoy holiday games and other activities during this special event at the Tinsel Trail. Don the ugliest sweater you can find for a chance to win an award.
Paul W. Bryant Museum Open House
Friday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Paul W. Bryant Museum
Enjoy games, refreshments, and raffle prizes at Paul W. Bryant Museum, decorated in holiday decorations for guests to enjoy.
Midnight Breakfast
Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 – midnight at 17 Sherwood Drive
Students can attend a relaxing Hanukah celebration and enjoy breakfast foods.
Campus Menorah Lighting
Sunday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Crimson Promenade
Community members and students can view Chabad at UA’s lighting of the menorah, the nine-branch candelabrum, while indulging in latkes, doughnuts, hot drinks and Hanukkah music.