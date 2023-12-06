Bama Dining creates larger-than-life gingerbread replica of Bryant-Denny Stadium

Courtesy of Emma Brandenburg Bama Dining’s giant gingerbread recreation of Bryant-Denny Stadium

In celebration of the holidays and Crimson Tide football, Bama Dining has created gingerbread replicas of Bryant-Denny Stadium and Denny Chimes in Lakeside Dining Hall.

Assembled by Executive Chef Matt Lowery and the Bama Dining team, both structures are built from gingerbread, frosting and an assortment of candies, according to a press release from the University.

At approximately 6 feet long and a weight over 750 pounds, the stadium is constructed of 15 gallons of icing, 3,500 hand-placed candies and 40 hours of hard work.

Though Lowery and his team have built gingerbread houses in the past, they did not start re-creating these iconic University of Alabama structures until last year, when Lowery’s team first re-created Denny Chimes.

Lowery said that the Bama Dining staff is always looking for ways to amplify its guests’ experience.

“It has always been a passion of mine to step outside of the box and create something that will bring others happiness,” Lowery said in a statement. “This rings true with our students at The University of Alabama. They are so passionate about their University and the Crimson Tide. Watching them stop and take photos with the Bryant-Denny Stadium gingerbread house is the icing on the cake!”

Sophia Reyes, a freshman majoring in psychology, said that she had never seen anything quite like the display at Lakeside Dining.

“I think the most impressive thing about the stadium is the attention to detail,” Reyes said. “I love how they were able to use a variety of different candies to build something so dear to us students at UA.”