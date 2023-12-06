The CW’s culture desk shares its top artists of 2023

As 2023 ends, The Crimson White’s culture desk has taken time to reflect on its most listened-to artists of the year. The culture desk has compiled a list of its favorite musicians, spanning genres including pop, rap and alternative.

With finals and winter break quickly approaching, these artists have songs that can help refresh the playlists that students currently have on repeat and might even help them discover new music to listen to as they ring in the new year.

Elton John

Elton John is a legendary artist who is particularly famous for his work during the 1970s. Although he finished his farewell tour this year, he will always be an icon. Whether it’s singing along in the shower or traveling back home for break, his music is great to listen to in any situation.

Some of Elton John’s most listened-to songs include “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is a popular artist whose music blends pop, alternative and even some rock. While some of her music encapsulates darker emotions that people might relate to, such as feeling alone or being sad, she also has songs that evoke feelings of love and excitement.

Her most listened-to songs include “Summertime Sadness,” “Young and Beautiful” and “Radio.”

Clairo

Clairo is an alternative and indie artist with songs that have a unique sound. Her music ranges from bright and upbeat to slow and soothing, giving listeners something for every mood. With over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Clairo appeals to a variety of listeners.

Her most listened-to songs include “Sofia,” “Bags” and “Flaming Hot Cheetos.”

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan is a folk-pop artist whose fan base has grown exponentially in the past year. In 2023, Kahan went from having 8 million monthly Spotify listeners in June to 16 million by the end of August. Kahan is loved for the relatability of his lyrics and how he articulates difficult emotions through his songs.

His most listened-to songs include “Stick Season,” “Dial Drunk” and “Northern Attitude.”

SZA

SZA is also known for a blend of genres, including R&B, jazz, hip-hop and pop. Her powerful voice and creative music have won her multiple awards, and with her most recent tour, “SOS,” SZA has had a successful year. Her music can enhance any mood, and with over 63 million monthly Spotify listeners, her songs do not disappoint.

Some of SZA’s top songs include “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” and “Good Days.”

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator is a rapper and alternative hip-hop artist. His music is Grammy-winning, recently winning Best Rap Album for “Call Me If You Get Lost,” in 2022. With many of his songs being fast-paced and energetic, his music has a distinct style.

Some of his most popular songs include “See You Again,” “Are We Still Friends” and “Best Interest.”