SGA+distributes+tickets+to+primary+debate

As the Republican primary debate on Wednesday approaches, tickets have been distributed through the Student Government Association and the University. People not in attendance at the debate can watch it on NewsNation and The CW Network.

The Republican National Committee granted the University of Alabama a certain number of tickets for the debate.

According to Alex House, assistant director of communications, tickets to the debate were not made available to the public. However, 50 tickets were given to the Student Government Association to allocate to different organizations.

SGA Press Secretary Sarah Beth Corona gave The Crimson White a list of all organizations to whom they gave tickets.

This list included 1956 Magazine, 90.7 the Capstone, Crimson White, Alabama Panhellenic Association, Bama Indigenous Student Organization Network, Blackburn Institute, Black Student Union, Indian Student Association, International Student Association, Hispanic-Latino Association, Queer Student Association, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Coordinating Council for Honor Societies, Student Bar Association, Graduate Student Association, College Democrats, College Republicans, SGA, Campus Veteran Association, Freshman Forum, Alabama Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, United Greek Council.

In addition to the student tickets given out by SGA, House said the University was also given a certain number of tickets to give out to alumni, University leaders, local and state officials and guests.