City Council approves public hearing for property tax referendum

Elijah Doomes, Contributing Writer
November 8, 2023
The Tuscaloosa City Council will consider a referendum that would raise Tuscaloosa’s property taxes to increase funding for Tuscaloosa City Schools. 

The council voted during its Tuesday session to schedule the public hearing for Dec. 5. 

The proposal would increase the city’s ad valorem property tax by 22% and generate revenue for its goals totaling $17.25 million. The ad valorem tax serves as a general property tax for homeowners. 

According to TCS, the tax raise is necessary “to continue and enhance the programs and services available.”  

Property tax rates to fund TCS were last increased in 1986, and the school system has run at a deficit in recent years. 

If the council approves the referendum for the tax increase, the referendum will also have to be approved by the Alabama Legislature before Tuscaloosa County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots. 

Before the vote, TCS will host community input sessions for voters to voice any concerns and learn more about the referendum. 

Additionally, the council approved liquor licenses for local business and awarded minor public works contracts. The City Council will not meet again until Nov. 21. 
