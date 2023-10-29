Alabama Autism Advocates holds annual Walk

CW / Natalie Teat Members of Alabama Autism Advocates participate in the Annual Autism Awareness Walk on Oct. 22.

Alabama Autism Advocates held its annual Autism Awareness Walk on Sunday to raise money for the Ider Special Services Center, a program for children with varying physical and intellectual disabilities.

The Ider Special Services Center emphasizes the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of each child and strives to instill confidence in each student. Alabama Autism Advocates chose the center this year because it is the “brother/sister” service center to the Fyffe Special Services Center, the donation recipient from last year.

“I feel like this event is probably one of my favorite events because we’re actually doing it actively and we get to talk to all kinds of people on campus,” public relations chair Nevaeh Chandler said. “We’re advocating and we’re doing this walk, and then it gets a lot of people involved and talking who maybe you would never meet before.”

The organization’s main goal is to raise awareness and acceptance for autism on campus. Throughout the year the group holds various fundraising events like the awareness walk.

“It’s only October and we’ve already raised $1,500,” Alabama Autism Advocates President Delaney Miller said. “So, I project to probably double our earnings this year, based off how it’s going. I’m just really proud of the club as a whole for how far it’s come.”

For some in attendance, the event had a personal significance.

“I have a younger brother who’s autistic, and any event that’s advocating for autism is just near and dear to my heart,” Alabama Autism Advocates member CeCe King said. “I felt like I had to come out and do the walk.”

Anyone can join Alabama Autism Advocates by emailing Miller at [email protected].