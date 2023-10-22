UA’s Halloween Extravaganza features family-friendly festivities with student-athletes

On Oct. 23, student-athletes will participate in uniting Tuscaloosa’s community at the University’s Halloween Extravaganza, an annual family-fun event at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event is advertised as a “night of costumes, trick-or-treating, games, and more with Alabama student-athletes” for kids ages 13 and under.

The activities are hosted by Life Skills and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, UA organizations representing student-athletes and promoting involvement on campus and in the surrounding communities.

The Halloween Extravaganza will feature student-athletes from each of the 17 sports at the University and is one of annual service projects Life Skills holds that allows student-athletes to create relationships in Tuscaloosa and improve their community-building skills.

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger will be accepting non-perishable food items as donations at the event. BABH attends the Halloween Extravaganza every year and has consistently seen excitement from the community, filling up several barrels with donated food.

“BABH is honored to continuously be invited to participate in the Halloween Extravaganza,” Rebecca Wilson, president of BABH, said. “It is so important that we have community members beyond just our campus participate in and donate to our food drive.”

The student-led food drive supports local foods banks in competition with Auburn University to fight hunger and poverty, according to its website. Wilson mentioned that this year marks the 30th year of BABH’s food drive, and the organization is “planning to move forward and continue to impact the West Alabama community in our fight against food insecurity.”