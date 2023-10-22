Majors fair provides insight on majors for students

CW / Natalie Teat Student at the Arts and Sciences table at the Majors Fair in the Student Center Ballroom on Oct. 18.

The Capstone Center for Student Success held its annual majors fair Wednesday.

According to Jonie Threatt, the director of advising for the Capstone Center, the event generally sees around 450 students.

Threatt said the fair gives students a chance to explore different majors.

Elise Powis, a research ambassador for the Office for Undergraduate Research, said that within a year, she has seen an increase in students attending similar events, which she said might come from faculty encouraging attendance.

“They are holding some extra credit if students go to these events, which is benefiting,” Powis said.

The majors fair allowed students to ask questions and see which pathways they can take and how to graduate on time if they wish to change their major.

“I think things like this are very helpful for our students,” Quincy Hall, undergraduate academic adviser for business, said. “To be able to not only get out of their spaces, but to also explore some of those different options that they have for classes and pathways.”

One option that attendees at the fair learned more about was history. According to Juan J. Ponce Vazquez, an associate professor at the University, the fair is a great opportunity to remind students what the department can offer.

“We normally get very few students who declare history as their major in freshman year,” Ponce Vazquez, said. “I think this is a good way to be present and remind people that we exist.”

Other majors students tend to be less knowledgeable about are those offered by the Department of Gender and Race Studies, according to Briana Royster, an assistant professor in the department.

The fair wasn’t only for students considering new majors. Opportunities awaiting students in their current majors were also advertised.

Leanne Carroll, the director of the Office for Undergraduate Research, encouraged students to consider research opportunities.

“If you’re majoring in something that you are not exactly sure of, or what your long-term plans are, getting involved in research or the creative side of your major can help you tone in more on your career path and your long-term plans,” Carroll said.