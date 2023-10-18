Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

City Council honors local firefighter, allocates funds to Saban Center

Elijah Doomes, Contributing Writer
October 18, 2023
City+Council+honors+local+firefighter%2C+allocates+funds+to+Saban+Center
CW / Shelby West

In an official proclamation, Tuscaloosa’s City Council honored Lt. Beau Gunter of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue on Tuesday after he broke the record in the age 45-49 male tandem category at the Firefighter Challenge earlier this month.  

 According to Mayor Walt Maddox, Gunter has captured four national championships and one world championship over the course of his career, and along with his teammate, Matt Coney of the St. Lucie County (Florida) Fire District, finished the challenge with a record time of 1 minute, 17.82 seconds. 

 “Physical fitness is a passion,” Gunter said. He said he hopes to instill that passion in the rest of his department and plans to keep competing in future firefighter challenges. 

 Additionally, the council allocated a $25.6 million reimbursement from the state of Alabama for major public works projects. The Saban Center received a large portion of the funds, with its budget nearly tripling to $38.1 million.  

 The funds are intended to convert the currently unfinished center into the “permanent STEM hub” of Alabama, according to Councilor Norman Crow.  

 The Saban Center is projected to be completed in 2025 and will house IGNITE, “an interactive platform for STEAM-based learning,” and Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater. 

 Snow Hinton Park’s life budget also received an additional $3.1 million, and the construction bid for its renovation was awarded to John Plott Company Inc. The project aims to revitalize “Tuscaloosa’s most visible park,” and it is projected to be completed by October 2024. 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., performs at the step show.
UA NPHC hosts 2023 step show
Sign outside of the of the SGA office in the Student Center.
SGA Highlights: Bills on counseling center, exploring gluten-sensitive options at dining hall pass
SGA to continue partnership with BABH, explores opportunity to reduce food waste
SGA to continue partnership with BABH, explores opportunity to reduce food waste
Homecoming queen named, coaches speak at pep rally
Homecoming queen named, coaches speak at pep rally
Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey speaks at the State of the Queer Union.
Annual QSA State of the Queer Union addresses issues facing LGBTQ+ people
Only 1 Homecoming queen candidate found to violate campaign rules
Only 1 Homecoming queen candidate found to violate campaign rules
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in