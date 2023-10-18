Opinion | Planned Parenthood matters

The American South has long targeted Planned Parenthood for offering abortion services under the protection of Roe v. Wade. Last year, the conservative Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thus allowing the states to once again criminalize abortion. That same day, Alabama began enforcing a total abortion ban, prohibiting virtually all abortion services to women in the state.

Even though the organization no longer offers abortion services, Planned Parenthood continues to operate in Alabama with state funding. With or without the political challenges to the organization, Planned Parenthood is a valuable asset to the University, especially for women, minorities and LGBTQ+ students.

Last month, U.S. News reported Alabama’s rates of sexually transmitted diseases as the sixth highest in the U.S. Moreover, Tuscaloosa was listed as having one of the 100 highest city STD rates in the country.

STDs greatly affect the health and wellness of students on campus. While the University offers free contraceptives, the Student Health Center does not offer free STD testing without insurance — which still may not cover the cost.

Planned Parenthood offers insurance-optional STD testing and treatment for chlamydia, herpes, gonorrhea and more. Should the University take more initiative in promoting these services, it could help lead students who could not afford STD testing to both testing and treatment.

The organization offers these tests at low costs or for free, determined by individual circumstances.

In addition, in a state where abortion is banned, contraceptive and preventive measures are paramount for women. The morning-after pill, which — when used correctly — can reduce the chance of pregnancy by 75%, can cost up to $50. At Planned Parenthood, the morning-after pill is offered at little to no cost.

Tuscaloosa also has the fifth-highest HIV rate in Alabama. HIV, which disproportionately affects African, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ Americans, is preventable with PrEP. Even with PrEP, sexually active individuals should test for HIV often.

However, PrEP, whether generic or name-brand, is expensive. Lab testing also comes with a daunting price tag. Similarly to STD testing, the Student Health Center does not offer low-cost testing or inexpensive PrEP to uninsured patients. A lack of affordable options for students only contributes to the spread of life-threatening diseases.

However, Planned Parenthood offers HIV testing at little to no cost. Furthermore, the organization can help with assistance programs to make PrEP more accessible and affordable.

While Planned Parenthood does not have a location in Tuscaloosa, it does operate in Birmingham.

For STD prevention, testing and treatment, along with pregnancy prevention, contact Planned Parenthood Birmingham at (404) 688-9300, or go to the organization’s website.