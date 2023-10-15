Eat, drink and vibe with Tuscaloosa’s local artists

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Paintings hanging on the wall of a local business in downtown Tuscaloosa, Ala.

15 artists and 12 businesses were on display at Tuscaloosa’s monthly First Friday art walk.

The event, held in downtown Tuscaloosa, included live music at the Dinah Washington Culture Arts Center, featuring Jake Adams from Reed Brake Music, and artists showing off their skills and selling pieces to the public.

Abi Brewer, a senior majoring in studio arts and international studies, was one of the demonstrating artists and also one of the coordinators of the event in Dinah Washington.

“I work with Sandra Wolfe and Kayleigh Westbrook to organize this program, so I have had the blessing of seeing it grow from its conception and I am so excited about how it is growing and gaining traction in the community,” Brewer said.

The streets were filled with noise from the music and people. Families and students from the University and local high schools, families were present and filled the food stalls. One pair, mother and daughter, stopped at the artist tents to gain knowledge about the different mediums of arts shown.

“This is such a great way to get exposed to all the many ways you can manipulate the materials and asking the artist question face to face with demonstration is really helpful,” Deina Homma, the mother, said.

There were many mediums of art to see, such as acrylic painting, watercolor painting, digital, pencil, mix media and fabric canvas art.

“Any artist with a medium that can be easily demonstrated on a table,” Brewer said

Brewer said the program is important to her and helps artists in the area further their careers.

“This program is very special to me because connecting with the community is a vital part of every artist’s career,” Brewer said. “Not only does it benefit the community, but it also is a wonderful way to get your name out there.”

Additionally, Downtown Tuscaloosa Merchants Association came to enjoy the artists from Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center. For many artists this is a great first step to gain exposure and public attention.

Christian Books, alongside his wife, Leanna, was unaware of the event taking place but was pleasantly surprised by the atmosphere.

“There’s just something about good food, good drinks, good atmosphere and great art that makes a good Friday better,” Brooks said.

The local businesses were also a great attraction. One family that was there to support their family member participating in the event, loved the idea that they could enjoy the art while eating out.

The next First Friday Art Walk will be held on Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Updates for artist venues can be found on the downtown Tuscaloosa Instagram page.