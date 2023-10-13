City+Council+hears+from+racial+justice+organization+and+gives+update+on+public+works+project

Tuscaloosa’s City Council heard from the Building Bridges Institute for Racial Reconciliation and provided updates on a public works project at its meeting Tuesday.

BBI4RR is an organization dedicated to promoting racial reconciliation, which it defines on its website as “community-centered process of acknowledging and reckoning with the historical and ongoing consequences of racial injustice.” The website mentions symposiums, seminars, conversation circles and action groups.

The institute’s founder, Carol Caffee, provided information about BBI4RR to the council and advertised its “What is Racism?” seminar, which will take place Oct. 20-22.

“It’s about a safe space to hear different views,” Caffee said, adding that the seminar will “provide a learning environment that focuses on anti-Black racism.” The cost to attend is $275.

Additionally, council President Kip Tyner gave an update on the Juanita Drive Improvements Project. According to Tyner said, the project, which includes widening roadways and installing storm sewers, will be delayed by around three months.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of years,” Tyner said.

The Juanita Drive area was damaged when tornadoes struck Tuscaloosa in 2011, and the reconstruction has seen multiple setbacks.

Tyner apologized for the delays and promised that the project will be completed. Construction is projected to finish in March 2024.