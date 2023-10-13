Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

This year’s Homecoming parade has different route

Ethan Henry, News Editor
October 13, 2023
The+Million+Dollar+Band+in+the+2022+homecoming+parade.
CW / Natalie Teat
The Million Dollar Band in the 2022 homecoming parade.

This year’s Homecoming parade has a new route. 

The parade will begin at Coleman Coliseum. It will then travel up Second Avenue, turn onto University Boulevard and continue to 21st Avenue, where it will turn left and conclude at Government Plaza. 

“Essentially, most of the parade will just be down University,” Holly Koudelka, the assistant director for this year’s parade, wrote in an email. 

Parade participants will line up starting at 5 a.m., and the parade will begin at 7 a.m. 

The parade will take place prior to Saturday’s Homecoming football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, in which the Crimson Tide will play the Arkansas Razorbacks at 11 a.m. 
