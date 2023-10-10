Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Letter from the editor: The Crimson White’s Homecoming coverage

Ashlee Woods, Editor-in-chief
October 10, 2023
Courtesy of Tyler Hogan, 1956 Magazine

As the Homecoming election wraps up today, I would like to clarify how The Crimson White has approached coverage this election season.  

When I was notified that one of our news writers was a top candidate for Homecoming queen, I immediately took action. In order to keep our coverage as objective as possible, I decided to temporarily suspend the writer from all CW operations. Since then, she has not been a part of any of our coverage, written any stories, or helped with reporting in any fashion. She is also not allowed to attend any CW meetings or be in our newsroom until the election is finalized. She is aware of these restrictions and has honored them.  

In addition to this, I have been directly involved in the reporting process. I, along with the diversity, equity and inclusion chairperson and the copy editing team have done much of the editing throughout this election cycle. The news editors have not written or edited any article after the article on the top five candidates was released. Our coverage has come from contributors and staff writers.  

I understand this is an important election for many people on campus. The CW took every ethical action we could to mitigate bias to the best of our ability.  

Please feel free to reach me at [email protected] if you have questions.  I’m more than willing to answer all comments and concerns. These comments will be used to improve coverage in the future. The CW is here to serve the student body, and I want to create a space for students’ voices to be heard.
