Q&A with Homecoming queen candidate Chloe Holladay

The Crimson White’s Tommy Camp sat down with Homecoming candidate Chloe Holladay to discuss Holladay’s Homecoming platform.

Tommy Camp: Please introduce yourself, including year, major, hometown and any other details you want to share about yourself.

Chloe Holladay: “I’m Chloe Holladay, I’m a senior at The University of Alabama majoring in nursing. I am from Hartselle, Alabama, and I’m also a Crimsonette in the Million Dollar Band.”

Camp: Which student organizations and off-campus organizations are you affiliated with, if any?

Holladay: “I am a part of the Capstone College of Nursing, I am also a part of the Million Dollar Band with the Crimsonettes, and I serve as one of the head captains. I have my nonprofit Leads of Love organization. Leads of Love is aimed at showing appreciation to all health care workers through dropping off gifts and goodies to let them know that we appreciate their dedication and love for what they do for our community.”

Camp: Why did you decide to run for Homecoming queen?

Holladay: “I decided to run for Homecoming queen because I feel like I can make a difference on the campus being an ambassador and in the position. I feel like — my slogan is ‘Commit to Chloe,’ and I feel like being committed is very, very important in all areas of our life, whether that be education or whatever organizations we are involved in and just bettering ourselves every day. I feel as Homecoming queen I could implement things on campus so we could grow as a campus and become more united and better ourselves and better each other.”

Camp: How have you served students at the Capstone?

Holladay: “My entire four years here at Alabama, I have achieved everything possible to be on campus and make people feel loved, whether that be walking by someone and saying ‘hello, I hope you have a great day’ or just really pouring into the people around me. This week has been so amazing being able to reach new students on campus and sharing that they are important and loved and that everyone has a place here. We are a family at The University of Alabama, and I just feel like the more being an ambassador of The University of Alabama would allow me to create more unity and create more friendships and relationships through campus.”

Camp: How would you use the Homecoming queen’s platform?

Holladay: “As Homecoming queen, I would implement building relationships throughout campus and not just staying in our normal areas. I know a lot of times it’s super easy to stay where we are in our little circles. I for one know it’s super easy to do that, but I would want for everybody to start going beyond normality and really just pushing to strive to making relationships and becoming more united on campus through education and all the resources Alabama gives us. Even through the organizations that we do, I just feel like its really important to start dipping into that, and as Homecoming queen, I would implement those things and try and create those events and organizations that would allow us to become more united. I think it’s really important to say the things you’re going to do; I think it’s even more important to do the things you said you’re going to do, and as a leader, I think what’s most important to me is to really be someone that can be looked up to at all times and someone that I can become a mentor for people, I can become selfless and put them before me and push them to be their better self.”

Camp: Why are you the best choice for Homecoming queen?

Holladay: “I believe I am the best choice for Homecoming queen because I just think it’s really important to hit all areas on campus. Everyone is important on this campus, no matter where you come from, we all come as a family. I think as Homecoming queen I would be able to better unite this campus through our relationships and just committing to becoming united together. I think that’s really important because The University of Alabama is my home and has always been my home and I would love to see this campus flourish through creating and embracing these new adventures I would love to do on campus.”