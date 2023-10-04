City+Council+renames+streets+despite+some+local+opposition

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Monday to rename three streets despite dissent from some local business owners.

Sixth Street, 21st Avenue and 11th Street were renamed after Gary Fitts, Robert Almon and Maxie Thomas, respectively.

“If there has been a lack of opposition to it … it’s because [people] don’t know about it,” said Adam Lilly, co-owner of VeloCity Cycles, speaking in opposition to the renaming of all three streets.

According to Lilly, some apartment complexes and businesses on the renamed streets had “no idea” that the change was coming.

Randy Starner, co-owner of R&R Cigars, also spoke against the renaming of the streets.

“We’re not opposed to honoring Gary Fitts,” Starner said. “We are opposed to paying for it disproportionately compared to other businesses in the city.”

Starner expressed concerns about the transition period, arguing that renaming the streets will force local businesses to pay to update their location and make them more difficult to find.

Council President Kip Tyner said the decision to vote for the renaming was very difficult, but that he “just couldn’t vote no.”

Additionally, the 2023 City Wide Resurfacing Project, an initiative to repave and improve streets throughout Tuscaloosa, received over $40,000 in additional funding at the meeting.

The project “is one of the most important things we do,” Tyner said.

The council also distributed several minor public works contracts, awarded competitive bids and paid bills.