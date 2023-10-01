Tuscaloosa+Vintage+Market+offers+a+sustainable+way+to+shop

The Tuscaloosa Vintage Market features a collection of clothing items from different Tuscaloosa-based vendors. The market offers a sustainable and affordable way to shop for authentic vintage clothing.

Garrett Hunt, a former UA student, started the market in February 2022, and it has run every month that students are in town. The market typically features between 10 and 14 small businesses at a time.

“We have people that come in from all over to sell clothing from the early 2000s, the ’90s, ’80s, ’70s and older,” Hunt said. “We have all sorts of men’s clothing, women’s clothing and all sorts of stuff. So, we get together once a month and host the market. That way students and people in the community can come out and support small businesses as well as shop sustainably.”

Each month the market features different vendors, and sometimes, there’s a fun new theme.

“We try and theme it a little differently every time,” Hunt said. “That way we can appeal to different people’s tastes and fashion choices. Everyone is so different in what they want to wear!”

Hunt selects all the vendors, and businesses that wish to be featured in the market can contact him through the Tuscaloosa Vintage Market website. Though Hunt does have long relationships with the vendors he chooses each month, he is “always open to seeing who else wants to join.”

Though he came up with the idea, Hunt’s wife helps him while she’s studying at the University.

“She helps me a lot with the marketing and the creation, but I am the one that hosts it, puts it all together and organizes the vendors,” Hunt said.

Students have found attending the market to be a fun experience with friends.

“We know a lot of people that go every time they have one, and everybody that we know that goes to one always wants to go to the next one,” said Skye Busse, a senior majoring in accounting.

Busse also said that the vendors’ friendly customer service encourages her to come back.

Others appreciate the affordability of the market. Yaelle Szoychen, a senior majoring in marketing, said prices can be negotiated.

“I’ve been to so many vintage markets where I have asked about a certain price and tried to barter and that was considered an insult,” Szoychen said. “But if you go to this market, and you’re like, ‘Since I’m buying three shirts from you, do you think I could get a deal?’ they’re almost always willing to work with you on that.”

Hunt encourages people to come and visit the market and hopes that it continues to grow.

“It’s always a great time,” Hunt said. “There really is something for everyone, and it’s definitely the most affordable place to get vintage clothing. I know it’s kind of hard to find stuff that isn’t $50 or $60. So, there’s definitely always something for everyone.”

Many vendors go out of their way to bring their items to the market, according to Szoychen, and attending can help their businesses grow.

“It’s a labor of love,” Szoychen said. “A lot of them don’t even live in Tuscaloosa. There are people driving from Nashville, from Huntsville, all different places that are not very close, to get over to Tuscaloosa to sell their stuff. So please be nice and support local sellers and support the people that make the effort to come out here to sell stuff.”

The October collection will be fall themed as the weather starts to cool down. The market will feature warmer clothing items such as sweaters and jackets, and will take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Don’s Barber Shop on 15th Street.

For information on the market, visit the Tuscaloosa Vintage Market website and Instagram.