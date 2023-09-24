Puppies brought to campus to help de-stress UA students

Courtesy of Ava Morthland Students play with puppies at the “Destress and Play with Puppies” event at the Student Center Plaza.

Tide Against Suicide hosted its fifth suicide prevention week event at the University. Partnering with the SGA, the organization brought four puppies to the Student Center Plaza on Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Along with the puppies, there was also a table with information about the Tuscaloosa Out of Darkness Walk.

Tide Against Suicide aims to provide a safe space on campus where suicide can be talked about in an open way and without judgment. By talking about suicide in this way, counselors hope that the stigma around discussing it will decrease.

Michelle Moss is a staff therapist at the Counseling Center and has been a suicide prevention coordinator for a year now.

“Part of awareness and education is taking care of your mental health and seeing to your overall well-being and de-stressing is a big part of it,” Moss said.

This is the SGA’s first year working with the Counseling Center on Tide Against Suicide, and Moss said, “It is really great to have their support on such an important cause,” Moss said.

The big crowds of people that SGA brings really helps spread the word for this important cause, she said.

Moss said she wants people to know that suicide is not the answer and that there are resources on and off campus that can help you. She said that there is hope, and if you are going through a difficult time, you are not alone.

Several students were lining up to pet the puppies and take pictures with them.

Lucy Grams is a sophomore majoring in social work and attended the event on Friday.

“Puppies are adorable, and I always want to pet a puppy quite honestly,” Grams said. “I know that it brings at the very least a little happiness, and that’s important.”

The SGA and student assistants tabled at the event and gave out information about the annual walk.

Mae Farmer, a senior majoring in accounting and psychology who is also a student assistant for the UA Counseling Center and helps oversee Tide Against Suicide emphasized the importance of leaning on others.

“Knowing that you’re not alone and knowing that there is a community here, is really special,” Farmer said. “It’s little things that can brighten your day.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the Counseling Center at 205-348-3863 or visit the center’s home page.