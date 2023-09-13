Former 3-time All-American rejoins Alabama softball as assistant coach

Courtesy of UA Athletics Kayla Braud with her husband and their daughter.

An Alabama legend has returned.

Kayla Braud, who was a three-time All American and national champion during her illustrious career with the Crimson Tide, has joined head coach Patrick Murphy’s staff as an assistant coach in the wake of Alyson Habetz’s retirement.

“I am so happy to announce that Kayla is coming home to Tuscaloosa,” Murphy said in a press release.

The 2010 SEC Freshman of the Year has spent the past 10 years of her life working as an analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, while also appearing on Seattle Mariners broadcasts this past summer. Now, she is tasked with replacing Habetz, who spent 25 years with the Crimson Tide.

“I will never be able to fill the shoes of Alyson Habetz, but my gratitude for all she did for this program will be in my heart as I work to impact the lives of the women that wear the ‘A,’” Braud said.

Alabama has appeared in six of the nine Women’s College World Series played since Braud’s 2013 graduation but has come up short of a title each time, a fact that is not lost on Braud, Murphy or anybody affiliated with the team.

“As a coach I will bring my competitiveness and winning spirit to the field every single day,” Braud said. “Having been part of the 2012 National Championship team, I know what it takes to win at this level and will do everything I can to ensure that the winning tradition of Bama U not only continues but thrives into the future.”

Braud is now the third member of the 2012 team to join Murphy’s staff, alongside Ryan Iamurri, coordinator of player development, and Jadyn Spencer, operations coordinator.

“To have a former player say yes to Alabama twice in her career means a lot to me,” Murphy said. “We tell every young lady who enters the Rhoads House that this is a long-term relationship that extends far past their playing days. Our current staff can’t wait to start working with Kayla.”