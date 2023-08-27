UA adds a third Starbucks location on campus

CW / Natalie Teat The drive-thru Starbucks located on University Boulevard is open for business.

The University of Alabama opened a drive-thru Starbucks location Aug. 21 at 325 University Blvd. near Newk’s and Arby’s.

“The Starbucks was built there because it was a vacant University property that could only accommodate a small-footprint venue,” Kristina Patridge, the director of dining services for the University, said.

The new location does not have a dining room inside. It will be open 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., except on certain holidays.

It is planned to service the eastern side of campus and cut down on traffic at the Paul W. Bryant Drive location, according to Bruce McVeagh, the resident district manager for Aramark. The food service company is contracted by the University to provide campus dining services.

The construction cost for this building was $2.75 million, according to Patridge.

This is the third University-affiliated Starbucks location in Tuscaloosa, joining the Bryant Drive and Student Center locations.

“We definitely expect to be a lot busier,” Rachel Donnelly, the manager of the new Starbucks, wrote in an email statement. “We believe this will be an advantageous and appealing option for all businesses nearby.”

The new Starbucks accepts Dining Dollars and Bama Cash; however, mobile ordering will not be available until the spring semester.

Additionally, there is a walk-up window where pedestrians can order. When the location begins offering mobile ordering next semester, this window will be the place of pickup.

“It’s a bit far from campus but I think it will take away the traffic from the other two locations,” Sergio Ortiz, a senior majoring in kinesiology, said. “It takes away the stress from the employees.”